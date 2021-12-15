One year ago: Hundreds more hospitals around the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots to their workers in a rapid expansion of the U.S. vaccination drive. The Food and Drug Administration cleared the first kit that consumers could buy without a prescription to test themselves for COVID-19 entirely at home. After weeks of holding out, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Joe Biden on winning the presidential election. Biden nominated his former rival Pete Buttigieg as secretary of transportation. Two-time reigning NBA MVP Gannis Antetokounmpo said he’d signed an extension keeping him with the Milwaukee Bucks for at least five more seasons.