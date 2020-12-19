One year ago: Congress headed home for the holidays without a plan or timeline in place for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate; Republicans resisted Democratic demands for new witness testimony. The evangelical Christian magazine Christianity Today said in an editorial that President Donald Trump should be removed from office; the editorial urged believers not to “continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency.” The House gave Trump an overwhelming bipartisan victory on trade, approving a bill putting in place the terms of the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Karl Fontenot, who spent 35 years in prison in a murder case featured in the book and TV series “The Innocent Man,” was released from an Oklahoma prison; a federal judge had written that newly discovered evidence provided “solid proof” of his “probable innocence.”