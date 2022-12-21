Today in History for Dec. 21

On Dec. 21, 1864: During the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman concluded their "March to the Sea" as they captured Savannah, Georgia.
Also on this date ...
In 1620: Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower went ashore for the first time at present-day Plymouth, Mass.
In 1891: the first basketball game, devised by James Naismith, is believed to have been played at the International YMCA Training School in Springfield, Massachusetts. (The final score of this experimental game: 1-0.)
In 1913: The first newspaper crossword puzzle, billed as a "Word-Cross Puzzle," was published in the New York World.
In 1914: The U.S. government began requiring passport applicants to provide photographs of themselves.
In 1945: U.S. Army Gen. George S. Patton, 60, died in Heidelberg, Germany, 12 days after being seriously injured in a car accident.
In 1976: the Liberian-registered tanker Argo Merchant broke apart near Nantucket Island off Massachusetts almost a week after running aground, spilling 7.5 million gallons of oil into the North Atlantic.
In 1988: 270 people were killed when a terrorist bomb exploded aboard a Pam Am Boeing 747 over Lockerbie, Scotland, sending wreckage crashing to the ground.
In 1991: Eleven of the 12 former Soviet republics proclaimed the birth of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the death of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
In 1995: The city of Bethlehem passed from Israeli to Palestinian control.
In 2009: The Obama administration imposed a 3-hour limit on how long airlines can keep passengers waiting inside planes delayed on the ground.
In 2015: The nation's three-decade-old ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men was formally lifted, but major restrictions continued to limit who could give blood in the U.S.
In 2020: President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations were safe. The Vatican declared it "morally acceptable" for Roman Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines based on research that used fetal tissue from abortions.