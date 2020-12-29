New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, chats with wide receiver Randy Moss during the fourth quarter of a game against the New York Giants on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2007. The Patriots defeated the Giants 38-35 to become the first team to go 16-0 in the regular season and the first since the 1972 Miami Dolphins to go through a full schedule without a loss. Brady broke the single-season record with his 50th touchdown pass and Randy Moss broke the single-season record with his 23rd touchdown catch in the game.