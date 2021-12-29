New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, is congratulated by New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan after the Patriots 38-35 victory over the Giants in their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2007. The Patriots became the first team to go 16-0 in the regular season and the first since the 1972 Miami Dolphins to go through a full schedule without a loss.