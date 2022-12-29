Today in History for Dec. 29, 2022

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick waves as he walks off the field following the Patriots' 38-35 victory over the New York Giants in an NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2007. New England became the first team to go 16-0 in the regular season and the first since the 1972 Miami Dolphins to go through a full schedule without a loss. However, they would go on to lose to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII, their lone loss of the season.