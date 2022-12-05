Today in History for Dec. 6

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 6, 1865: The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, abolishing slavery, was ratified as Georgia became the 27th state to endorse it.
ALSO ON THIS DATE
In 1790: Congress moved to Philadelphia from New York.
In 1907: The worst mining disaster in U.S. history occurred as 362 men and boys died in a coal mine explosion in Monongah, West Virginia.
In 1917: Some 2,000 people were killed when an explosives-laden French cargo ship, the Mont Blanc, collided with the Norwegian vessel Imo at the harbor in Halifax, Nova Scotia, setting off a blast that devastated the Canadian city. Finland declared its independence from Russia.
In 1922: The Anglo-Irish Treaty, which established the Irish Free State, came into force one year to the day after it was signed in London.
In 1923: A presidential address was broadcast on radio for the first time as President Calvin Coolidge spoke to a joint session of Congress.
In 1947: Everglades National Park in Florida was dedicated by President Harry S. Truman.
In 1957: America's first attempt at putting a satellite into orbit failed as Vanguard TV3 rose about four feet off a Cape Canaveral launch pad before crashing down and exploding.
In 1962: Thirty-seven coal miners were killed in an explosion at the Robena No. 3 Mine operated by U.S. Steel in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.
In 1969: A free concert by The Rolling Stones at the Altamont Speedway in Alameda County, Calif., was marred by the deaths of four people, including one who was stabbed by a Hell's Angel.
In 1973: House minority leader Gerald R. Ford was sworn in as vice president, succeeding Spiro T. Agnew.
In 1989: Fourteen women were shot to death at the University of Montreal's school of engineering by a man who then took his own life.
In 1998: In Venezuela, former Lt. Col. Hugo Chavez, who had staged a bloody coup attempt against the government six years earlier, was elected president.