Today in History for Feb. 17

Architect Paolo Soleri rests in front of his “3-D Jersey”, a cutaway model being placed on display at the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, Feb. 17, 1970. It’s his idea of a supersonic jetport and city that might be built on the mud flats of New Jersey across the Hudson River from New York City. The structure he suggests is not just a jetport but a city including hanging sunlit gardens, terminals and offices, hotels and theaters and dwellings for one million.