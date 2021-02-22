One year ago: A dozen towns in northern Italy effectively went into lockdown after the deaths of two people infected with the coronavirus. South Korea reported an eight-fold jump in viral infections, with more than 400 cases mostly linked to a church and a hospital. Bernie Sanders scored a resounding win in Nevada’s presidential caucuses, cementing his status as the Democrats’ front-runner. Self-styled daredevil Mike Hughes, 64, died after a rocket in which he launched himself crashed into the ground near Barstow, California; he had said he wanted to fly to the edge of outer space to see if the world is round. Barbara Smith, known as “B.” Smith, a top Black model who went on to open restaurants and launch a home products line, died at the age of 70 at her suburban New York home after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. British boxer Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder in their rematch in Las Vegas to win the heavyweight title for a second time.