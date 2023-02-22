Johnny Beauchamp, front, driving a 1959 Thunderbird and Lee Petty, back, driving an Oldsmobile, race side-by-side on the last lap of the 500-mile stock car and convertible race at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 22, 1959, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Petty nosed out Beauchamp at the finish line to win.