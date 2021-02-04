One year ago: Thousands of medical workers in Hong Kong were on strike for a second day to demand that the country’s border with China be completely closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus; the territory reported its first death from the virus and the second known fatality outside China. Addressing a nation and a Congress sharply divided over his impeachment, President Donald Trump delivered a State of the Union address in which he hailed a “Great American Comeback” on his watch; Republican legislators chanted “Four More Years,” while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Trump’s speech as he ended the address. Daniel arap Moi, a former schoolteacher who became Kenya’s longest-serving president, died at 95.