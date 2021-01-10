Albert DeSalvo, self-proclaimed Boston Strangler, right, is escorted by a police officer as he enters court in Cambridge, Mass. for a trial on a variety of charges not related to the stranglings, Jan. 10, 1967. DeSalvo has been in a state mental hospital since his arrest in 1964. F. Lee Bailey, defense attorney for DeSalvo, says his client is the man who strangled 11 women from 1962 to 1964.