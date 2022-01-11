In this Jan. 11, 1964, file photo U.S. Surgeon General Luther Terry answers questions on an exhaustive report on the dangers of smoking during a news conference in Washington. Members of his advisory committee, are, from left: Dr. Peter V.V. Hamill, Dr. Stanhope Bayne-Jones, Dr. Walter J. Burdette, Prof. William G. Cochan, Dr. Walter J. Burdette, Prof.William G. Cochran, Dr. John B. Hickman, Dr. Emmanuel Farber, Dr. James Hund, committe vice chairman, Dr. Louis F. Fieser, Dr. Terry, Dr. Charles LeMaistre, rear, Dr. Eugene H. Guthrie,staff director, Dr. Maurice H. Seevers, and Dr. Leonard M. Scdhuman.