One year ago: President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sparred ahead of Trump’s impeachment trial, with Pelosi saying senators would “pay a price” for blocking new witnesses, and Trump labeling the House impeachment vote a “totally partisan hoax.” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he had seen no hard evidence that four American embassies had been under a possible threat, as Trump had claimed, when the president authorized the drone strike that killed Iran’s top military commander.