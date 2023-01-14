One year ago: The Australian government revoked the visa of tennis star Novak Djokovic for a second time as Djokovic fought to stay in the country and compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. (Djokovic would be deported two days later, but returned in January, 2023 for competition.) China further tightened its anti-pandemic measures in Beijing and across the country as scattered COVID-19 outbreaks continued, a little over two weeks ahead of the Winter Olympics.