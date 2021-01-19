One year ago: Health officials in central China reported that 17 more people had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, which had killed two patients and placed other countries on alert. The South Korean film “Parasite” became the first foreign language film to take top honors from the Screen Actors Guild, en route to an Academy Award as best picture. The San Francisco 49ers rolled past the Green Bay Packers, 37-20, to advance to the franchise’s seventh Super Bowl; the Kansas City Chiefs reached their first Super Bowl in a half century by beating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 for the AFC championship.