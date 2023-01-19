From left, actors Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball accept the award for Best Comedy Show, “I Love Lucy,” during the 1953 Emmy Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 11, 1954 in Hollywood, Calif. On Jan. 19, 1953, CBS-TV aired the widely watched episode of “I Love Lucy” in which Lucy Ricardo, played by Ball, gave birth to Little Ricky.