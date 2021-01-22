One year ago: Chinese health authorities urged people in the city of Wuhan to avoid crowds and public gatherings after warning that a new viral illness that had infected hundreds of people and caused at least nine deaths could spread further. Health officials in Washington state said they were actively monitoring 16 people who’d come in close contact with a traveler to China, the first U.S. resident known to be infected with the virus. In opening arguments at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, House Democrats appealed to skeptical Republican senators to oust Trump from office to “protect our democracy.” In an NBA debut that had been delayed three months by knee surgery, Zion Williamson, the league’s top draft pick, scored 22 points for the New Orleans Pelicans, but the Pelicans lost 121-117 to the San Antonio Spurs.