One year ago: In a second day of opening arguments at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Democratic prosecutors made the case that Trump had abused power like no other president in history, swept up by a “completely bogus” theory about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. “Sopranos” actor Annabella Sciorra confronted Harvey Weinstein from the witness stand at his New York trial, testifying that Weinstein had overpowered and raped her; she was the first of Weinstein’s accusers to testify at his sexual assault trial. PBS announced that Jim Lehrer, the longtime host of the nightly “NewsHour” and the moderator of 11 presidential debates, had died at the age of 85. Three American flying firefighters were killed when their C-130 Hercules tanker crashed after dumping fire retardant on an out-of-control blaze in southeastern Australia.