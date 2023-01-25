Today in History for Jan. 25, 2023

Lt. Gen. Omar Bradley, commander, U.S. Twelfth Army Group; Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower; and Gen. George S. Patton, commander, U.S. Third Army, survey the damage in Bastogne, Belgium, on Feb. 5, 1945. On Jan. 25, 1945, the Battle of the Bulge ended as German forces were pushed back to their original positions.