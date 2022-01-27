One year ago: In an effort to stave off the worst of climate change, President Joe Biden signed executive orders to transform the nation’s heavily fossil-fuel powered economy into a clean-burning one, pausing oil and gas leasing on federal land and targeting subsidies for those industries. The Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin warning of the lingering potential for violence from people motivated by antigovernment sentiment. Ty Garbin, one of six men charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, pleaded guilty to conspiracy. Europe’s aviation safety agency said a modified version of the Boeing 737 Max had been approved to resume flights in Europe, following nearly two years of reviews after the aircraft was involved in two deadly crashes. Cloris Leachman, who won an Oscar for the “The Last Picture Show” and Emmys for her comedic work in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and other TV series, died at 94.