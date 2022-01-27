In 1756: Composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born in Salzburg, Austria.
In 1880: Thomas Edison received a patent for his electric incandescent lamp.
In 1888: The National Geographic Society was incorporated in Washington, D.C.
In 1944: During World War II, the Soviet Union announced the complete end of the deadly German siege of Leningrad, which had lasted for more than two years.
In 1945: During World War II, Soviet troops liberated the Nazi concentration camps Auschwitz and Birkenau in Poland.
In 1973: The Vietnam peace accords were signed in Paris.
In 1981: President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, greeted the 52 former American hostages released by Iran at the White House.
In 2010: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the iPad tablet computer during a presentation in San Francisco. J.D. Salinger, the reclusive author of “The Catcher in the Rye,” died in Cornish, New Hampshire, at age 91.
In 2018: A suicide bombing in the Afghan capital of Kabul killed more than 100 people; the attacker was driving an ambulance full of explosives and raced through a security checkpoint after saying he was transferring a patient to a hospital.
In 2020: China confirmed more than 2,700 cases of the new coronavirus with more than 80 deaths in that country; authorities postponed the end of the Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home. U.S. health officials said they believed the risk to Americans remained low and that they had no evidence that the new virus was spreading in the United States; they advised Americans to avoid non-essential travel to any part of China.
Ten years ago: A federal judge in Seattle sentenced “Barefoot Bandit” Colton Harris-Moore to 6 1/2 years in prison for his infamous two-year, international crime spree of break-ins and boat and plane thefts. (Harris-Moore was transferred from prison to a work-release facility in September 2016.) Former Boston Mayor Kevin H. White died at age 82.
Five years ago: President Donald Trump barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months — and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely — declaring the ban necessary to prevent “radical Islamic terrorists” from entering the nation.