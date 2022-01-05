Today’s Highlight in History
On Jan. 5, 1957: President Dwight D. Eisenhower proposed assistance to countries to help them resist Communist aggression in what became known as the Eisenhower Doctrine.
Also on this date ...
In 1896: An Austrian newspaper, Wiener Presse, reported the discovery by German physicist Wilhelm Roentgen of a type of radiation that came to be known as X-rays.
In 1914: Auto industrialist Henry Ford announced he was going to pay workers $5 for an 8-hour day, as opposed to $2.34 for a 9-hour day. (Employees still worked six days a week; the 5-day work week was instituted in 1926.)
In 1925: Democrat Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming took office as America’s first female governor, succeeding her late husband, William, following a special election.
In 1933: Construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge. (Work was completed four years later.)
In 1943: Educator and scientist George Washington Carver, who was born into slavery, died in Tuskegee, Alabama, at about age 80.
In 1949: In his State of the Union address, President Harry S. Truman labeled his administration the Fair Deal.
In 1953: Samuel Beckett’s two-act tragicomedy “Waiting for Godot,” considered a classic of the Theater of the Absurd, premiered in Paris.
In 1972: President Richard Nixon announced that he had ordered development of the space shuttle.
In 1994: Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill, former speaker of the House of Representatives, died in Boston at age 81.
In 1998: Sonny Bono, the 1960s pop star-turned-politician, was killed when he struck a tree while skiing at the Heavenly Ski Resort on the Nevada-California state line; he was 62.
In 2004: Foreigners arriving at U.S. airports were photographed and had their fingerprints scanned in the start of a government effort to keep terrorists out of the country.
In 2011: John Boehner was elected speaker as Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives on the first day of the new Congress.
Ten years ago: Speaking at the Pentagon, President Barack Obama launched a reshaping and shrinking of the military, vowing to preserve U.S. pre-eminence even as the Army and Marine Corps shed troops and the administration considered reducing its arsenal of nuclear weapons. A U.S. Navy destroyer rescued an Iranian fishing boat that had been commandeered by suspected pirates. Jessica Joy Rees, a Southern California girl who had become a nationally recognized face of child cancer with a blog that chronicled her fight against brain tumors, died at age 12.
Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump, in a series of tweets, urged Republicans and Democrats to “get together” to design a replacement for President Barack Obama’s health care law. Friends and family members gathered at the next-door homes of Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher in the Hollywood Hills for an intimate memorial to mourn the late actors.
One year ago: Voters in Georgia turned out for Senate runoff elections that would result in victories for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and give Democrats control of the Senate; they would hold 50 seats and the tie-breaking vote of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. A prosecutor in Kenosha, Wisconsin, declined to file charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back in August 2020, leaving Blake paralyzed; the prosecutor said he couldn’t disprove Officer Rusten Sheskey’s contention that he acted in self-defense because he feared Blake would stab him. Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young and other civil rights leaders were vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, hoping to send a message to Black Americans in particular that the shots were safe. DeVonta Smith of Alabama became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in 29 seasons.