View of press and spectators in front of Dukes County Courthouse, at Edgartown, Mass. in Jan. 6, 1970 as they wait for the inquest into the death of Mary Jo Kopechne. On July 18, 1969, Sen. Edward Kennedy drove a car off the Dyke Bridge on Chappaquiddick island, Martha's Vineyard with campaign worker Mary Jo Kopechne, who downed in the submerged car.