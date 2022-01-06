Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler, left, and Muhammad Ali, world heavyweight boxing champion, mockingly glare at each other as they compare fists during a press conference in New York, Jan. 6, 1975. Stabler and Ali were among 33 athletes in difference fields selected by sportswriters for the public ballots of the third annual Gillette Cavalcade of Champions awards. Sports fans across the country will vote to select the outstanding athletes of the year.