Today in History for July 14, 2022

FILE- In this undated photo folk singer Woody Guthrie plays his guitar. It was 75 years ago that Guthrie traveled across Washington and Oregon, composing 26 songs that extolled the virtues of Washington State's Grand Coulee Dam and the electricity it produced. It was one of the most productive months of Guthrie's career, and will be celebrated Saturday, May 28, 2016, at the giant dam on the Columbia River. (AP Photo, file)