Two workers at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Kearney, Mo., pile up dirt as they dig at the grave site of Jesse James, Monday, July 17, 1995. Anthropologists and other scientists hope the exhumation of James will settle speculation about how and when he died. Some claim that James died in 1882 from a gun shot to the head at his St. Joseph home, others believed he survived and lived to father a number of children.