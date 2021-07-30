One year ago: John Lewis was eulogized in Atlanta by three former presidents and others who urged Americans to continue the work of the civil rights icon in fighting injustice during a moment of racial reckoning. Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and former CEO of a pizza chain who became an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, died in Atlanta of complications from the coronavirus at the age of 74; he was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he was photographed not wearing a mask. Trump floated the idea of delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election, an idea that met immediate resistance from Republicans in Congress. The government reported that the coronavirus pandemic sent the economy plunging by a record-shattering 32.9% annual rate in the second quarter. The NBA season resumed for 22 teams inside a “bubble” at Walt Disney World in Florida, with no fans in attendance and with strict health and safety protocols in effect.