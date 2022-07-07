Today in History for July 7, 2022

Herbert George Wells, known as H. G. Wells, left, with Welsh painter Augusts John, right, at an exhibition of twentieth century German art in Munich named "Degenerate Art" at the New Burlington Gallery, London on July 7, 1938. Sponsors include Sir Kenneth Clark, unseen, Augustus John, who also opened the exhibition, the Bishop of Birmingham, unseen, H. G. Wells, Dr. Cyril Norwood, unseen, and many distinguished Britons. The work of some 50 contemporary German artists of importance is included in the show. (AP Photo/Staff/Len Puttnam)