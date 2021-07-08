The Snorkeling Elvises played by from left; Larry Busloff, Chris Marrs and Otis May, all of Key West, Fla. pretend to rock 'n roll beneath the sea Saturday, July 8, 1995 during the Underwater Music Festival in the Florida Keys. The event at the Looe Key National Marine Sanctuary also attracted more than 800 other snorkelers and divers who went below to listen to a special radio broadcast piped into the water via underwater speakers.