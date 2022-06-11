Today in History for June 11, 2022

Spectators flee the searing flames of a smashed Mercedes racing car after an accident at Le Mans, France, endurance race which killed more than 80 persons, June 11, 1955. Behind these fleeing spectators is the scene where many were killed when hit by flying pieces of the racer which exploded after crashing into a retaining wall. In the background are the pit stalls for the racers. This is another in the series made by US soldier Jimmy Prickett of Electra, Texas. (AP Photo/Jimmy Prickett)