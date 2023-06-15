Today’s Highlight in History
On June 15, 1775: The Second Continental Congress voted unanimously to appoint George Washington head of the Continental Army.
On this date
In 1215: England’s King John put his seal to Magna Carta (“the Great Charter”) at Runnymede.
In 1864: Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton signed an order establishing a military burial ground which became Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
In 1904: More than 1,000 people died when fire erupted aboard the steamboat General Slocum in New York’s East River.
In 1934: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an act making the National Guard part of the U.S. Army in the event of war or national emergency.
In 1938: Johnny Vander Meer pitched his second consecutive no-hitter, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-0 victory over the Brooklyn Dodgers in the first night game at Ebbets Field, four days after leaving the Boston Bees hitless by a score of 3-0.
In 1944: American forces began their successful invasion of Saipan (sy-PAN’) during World War II. B-29 Superfortresses carried out their first raids on Japan.
In 1960: The Billy Wilder movie “The Apartment,” starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine, premiered in New York.
In 1985: The Shiite Muslim hijackers of a TWA Boeing 727 beat and shot one of their hostages, U.S. Navy diver Robert Stethem (STEE’-them), 23, throwing him out of the plane to die on the tarmac at Beirut airport.
In 1991: Mount Pinatubo in the northern Philippines exploded in one of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, killing about 800 people.
In 1996: Ella Fitzgerald, the “first lady of song,” died in Beverly Hills, Calif., at age 79.
In 2002: An asteroid with a diameter of between 50 and 120 yards narrowly missed the Earth by 75,000 miles — less than a third of the distance to the moon.
In 2020: The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, ruled that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment.
Ten years ago: Wild celebrations broke out in Tehran and other cities as reformist-backed Hassan Rowhani capped a stunning surge to claim Iran’s presidency. Paul Soros, 87, a successful innovator in shipping, philanthropist and older brother of billionaire financier George Soros, died in New York.
Five years ago: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was jailed to await two criminal trials; a federal judge revoked his house arrest over allegations of witness tampering in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. (Manafort would be sentenced to more than seven years in prison on federal charges.) President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on up to $50 billion in Chinese imports, to take effect July 6. Rene Boucher, a neighbor of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, was sentenced to 30 days in prison for tackling Paul while he was out doing yard work at his Kentucky home.
One year ago: The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades in an effort to curb inflation. The U.S. said it would send an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, as America and its allies worked to provide longer-range weapons they said could make a difference in a fight where Ukrainian forces were outnumbered and outgunned by Russian invaders. John Hinckley Jr., who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, was freed from court oversight, officially concluding decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals.