Thirty inmates with barely enough room to breathe are packed into a small fetid jail cell resembling a medieval dungeon in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday, June 17,1997. With prisons filled to over capacity, inmates are locked up in overcrowded and ill-equipped precinct jail houses. To protest what authorities admit are sub-human conditions, prisoners staged 68 rebellions in Sao Paulo in the first six months of the year.