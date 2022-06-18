Today in History for June 18, 2022

Today’s Highlight in History
On June 18, 1983: Astronaut Sally K. Ride became America’s first woman in space as she and four colleagues blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger on a six-day mission.
Also on this date ...
In 1778: American forces entered Philadelphia as the British withdrew during the Revolutionary War.
In 1812: The War of 1812 began as the United States Congress approved, and President James Madison signed, a declaration of war against Britain.
In 1815: Napoleon Bonaparte met defeat at Waterloo as British and Prussian troops defeated the French in Belgium.
In 1940: During World War II, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill urged his countrymen to conduct themselves in a manner that would prompt future generations to say, “This was their finest hour.” Charles de Gaulle delivered a speech on the BBC in which he rallied his countrymen after the fall of France to Nazi Germany.
In 1971: Southwest Airlines began operations, with flights between Dallas and San Antonio, and Dallas and Houston.
In 1979: President Jimmy Carter and Soviet President Leonid I. Brezhnev signed the SALT II strategic arms limitation treaty in Vienna.
In 1986: 25 people were killed when a twin-engine plane and helicopter carrying sightseers collided over the Grand Canyon.
In 1992: The U.S. Supreme Court, in Georgia v. McCollum, ruled that criminal defendants could not use race as a basis for excluding potential jurors from their trials.
In 2003: Baseball Hall-of-Famer Larry Doby, who broke the American League’s color barrier in 1947, died in Montclair, New Jersey, at age 79.
In 2010: Death row inmate Ronnie Lee Gardner died in a barrage of bullets as Utah carried out its first firing squad execution in 14 years. (Gardner had been sentenced to death for fatally shooting attorney Michael Burdell during a failed escape attempt from a Salt Lake City courthouse.)
In 2011: Clarence Clemons, the saxophone player for the E Street Band who was one of the key influences in Bruce Springsteen’s life and music, died in Florida at age 69.
In 2020: The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants.
Ten years ago: Former baseball star Roger Clemens was acquitted in Washington, D.C. on all charges that he’d obstructed and lied to Congress when he denied using performance-enhancing drugs. R.A. Dickey became the first major league pitcher in 24 years to throw consecutive one-hitters in the New York Mets’ 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. (The previous pitcher to throw consecutive one-hitters was Dave Stieb for Toronto in September 1988.) Actor Victor Spinetti, 82, died in Wales; he had appeared in three 1960s Beatles films.
Five years ago: Charleena Lyles, a 30-year-old Black mother of four, was shot and killed by two white Seattle police officers after she called 911 to report a burglary; authorities said Lyles had pulled a knife on the officers. Brooks Koepka closed with a 5-under 67 to win the U.S. Open for his first major championship.
One year ago: Iranians voted in a presidential election that would bring a landslide victory to the country’s hard-line judiciary chief, Ebrahim Raisi, the protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei; Raisi had already been sanctioned by the U.S., partly over his involvement in the mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.