One year ago: The head of NATO warned that fighting between Russia and Ukraine could drag on “for years.” British defense officials assessing the intense fighting in the Donbas region of Ukraine bordering Russia said morale among troops on both sides was growing troubled. Witnesses in Ethiopia said more than 200 ethnic Amhara were killed in an attack in the country’s Oromia region and blamed a rebel group, which denied it. George Lamming, a novelist and essayist who was among the giants of post-colonial Caribbean writing, died at age 94.