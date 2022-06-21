Today in History for June 21, 2021

Romani a 18-year-old Asian elephant and mother to newborn female calf named Kirina, lifts her foot Wednesday, June 21, 1995, for her newborn to pass by at the Burnet Park Zoo in Syracuse, N.Y. The Burnet Park zoo is one of several U.S. zoos involved in a species surival plan to breed Asian elephants, an endangered species. (AP Photo/The Syracuse Newspapers, C. W. McKeen)