One year ago: Opening a summit in Germany, President Joe Biden and Western allies were intent on keeping economic fallout from the war in Ukraine from fracturing the global coalition working to punish Russia’s aggression. Britain’s Boris Johnson warned fellow leaders not to give in to “fatigue” even as Russia fires missiles at Kyiv. In the U.S., parades celebrating LGBTQ+ pride kicked off in some of America’s biggest cities amid new fears about the potential erosion of freedoms won through decades of activism. The annual marches in New York, San Francisco, Chicago and elsewhere took place after at least one Supreme Court justice signaled, in that week’s ruling on abortion, that the court could reconsider the right to same-sex marriage recognized in 2015. A U.S. Navy destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of World War II in the Philippines became the deepest wreck ever discovered, according to explorers.