One year ago: An international disaster relief organization reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 among migrants in a tent encampment of asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border. Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, bluntly called on President Donald Trump to start wearing a mask, at least some of the time, to set a good example. Trump came under growing pressure to respond to allegations that Russia had offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan; the White House said the allegations hadn’t been confirmed. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a landmark bill retiring the last state flag bearing the Confederate battle emblem. Boston’s arts commission voted unanimously to remove a statue depicting a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincoln’s feet. Baseball’s minor leagues canceled their season because of the pandemic; more than half of the 160 teams were said to be in danger of failing.