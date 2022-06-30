Today in History for June 30, 2022

Children wear white masks with a red X over the mouth to symbolize their view that Spain's Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero is silencing traditional Spanish families, during a demonstration in the center of Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2005, against Spain's parliament legalizing of gay marriage. The parliament legalized gay marriage defying conservatives and clergy to make this predominantly Roman Catholic country the third in the world to officially recognize same-sex unions. The bill also lets gay couples adopt children and inherit property from each other. (AP Photo/Jasper Juinen)