In 1588: Construction began on the present-day Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy, with the laying of the first stone; the structure was completed in 1591.
In 1870: Author Charles Dickens died in Gad’s Hill Place, England.
In 1940: During World War II, Norway decided to surrender to the Nazis, effective at midnight.
In 1943: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Current Tax Payment Act of 1943, which reintroduced federal income tax withholding from paychecks.
In 1954: During the Senate Army-McCarthy hearings, Army special counsel Joseph N. Welch berated Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., asking: “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”
In 1972: Heavy rains triggered record flooding in the Black Hills of South Dakota; the resulting disaster left at least 238 people dead and $164 million in damage.
In 1973: Secretariat won the Belmont Stakes, becoming horse racing’s first Triple Crown winner in 25 years.
In 1978: Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints struck down a 148-year-old policy of excluding black men from the Mormon priesthood.
In 1980: Comedian Richard Pryor suffered almost fatal burns at his San Fernando Valley, Calif., home while freebasing cocaine.
In 1983: Britain’s Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, won a decisive election victory.
In 2004: The body of Ronald Reagan arrived in Washington to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda before the 40th president’s funeral.
In 2008: Retail gas prices rose above $4 per gallon.
Ten years ago: The entire top echelon of Newt Gingrich’s presidential campaign resigned in a mass exodus that left his bid for the Republican nomination in tatters; the former House speaker vowed defiantly to remain a candidate. (Gingrich would remain in the race until May 2012.) Alabama passed a tough law against illegal immigration, requiring schools to find out if students were in the country lawfully and making it a crime to knowingly give an illegal immigrant a ride. (Federal courts later blocked parts of the law.)
Five years ago: President Barack Obama endorsed Hillary Clinton to succeed him and urged Democrats in a web video to line up behind her.