Anne Maguire, center, spokesperson for the Irish Lesbian and Gay Organization, speaks to the press on the steps of the New York Public Library along Fifth Ave where she announced the group’s plans for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day parade, Wednesday, March 15, 1995, New York. Irish-American homosexuals vowed to hold a march protesting their exclusion from the parade, despite a federal judge’s refusal to grant them a permit for the demonstration.