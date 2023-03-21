In 1935: Persia officially changed its name to Iran.
In 1952: The Moondog Coronation Ball, considered the first rock and roll concert, took place at Cleveland Arena.
In 1990: Namibia became an independent nation as the former colony marked the end of 75 years of South African rule.
In 1997: President Bill Clinton and Russian President Boris Yeltsin wrapped up their summit in Helsinki, Finland, still deadlocked over NATO expansion, but able to agree on slashing nuclear weapons arsenals.
In 2006: The social media website Twitter was established with the sending of the first “tweet” by co-founder Jack Dorsey, who wrote: “just setting up my twttr.”
In 2016: Laying bare a half-century of tensions, President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro prodded each other over human rights and the longstanding U.S. economic embargo during an unprecedented joint news conference in Havana.
In 2019: President Donald Trump abruptly declared that the U.S. would recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights, a major shift in American policy.