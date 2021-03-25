Henry Winkler, "the Fonz" in television's popular "Happy Days" is pictured in his motel room in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Friday, March 25, 1977, talking by phone to the senate's subcommittee on alcoholism and drug abuse during a hearing in Washington. His phone call to Washington followed a video-taped statement in which he said that while in college he "chugged" water instead of beer and was respected for it.