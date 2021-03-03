Actor Clint Eastwood smiles during a news conference on Oct. 19, 1995, in Los Angeles. A federal jury ruled that day in favor of Eastwood in his invasion-of-privacy lawsuit against the National Enquirer, ordering the tabloid to pay the actor $150,000. The actor sued the tabloid March 3, 1994, claiming that an exclusive interview for the Dec. 21, 1993, issue never took place. The man to the right of Eastwood is his lawyer, Raymond C. Fisher.