One year ago: Officials testifying at a Senate hearing said Defense Department leaders had delayed sending help for hours on Jan. 6, despite an urgent plea for reinforcement from police protecting the U.S. Capitol building. Video showed a dramatic escalation of violence by security forces in Myanmar against opponents of a February military coup; a U.N. official said 38 people were killed. The manager of the Texas power grid was fired following February’s deadly blackouts that left millions of people without electricity and heat for days. A man who admitted using a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto in April 2018 was found guilty on charges including first-degree murder, bringing an automatic life sentence. Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II was sentenced in California to 14 years in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual offenses against five women.