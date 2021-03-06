One year ago: The number of people infected by the coronavirus worldwide reached 100,000, with more than 3,400 dead. President Donald Trump signed a $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak; it included money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments. Vice President Mike Pence said 21 people on a cruise ship being held off San Francisco had tested positive for the coronavirus. The president announced a major staff overhaul, replacing acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney with Republican Rep. Mark Meadows. The family of jazz pianist McCoy Tyner announced that Tyner, the last surviving member of the John Coltrane Quartet, had died at the age of 81. Former hockey star Henri Richard, who won a record 11 Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens, died at 84.