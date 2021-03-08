One year ago: Italy’s prime minister announced a sweeping quarantine restricting the movements of about a quarter of the country’s population. Two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar, said they were isolating themselves after determining that they’d had contact at the Conservative Political Action Conference with a man who later tested positive for the coronavirus. The U.S. State Department issued an advisory against travel on cruise ships. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said communities would need to start thinking about canceling large gatherings, closing schools and letting more employees work from home. Actor Max von Sydow, who played the priest in the horror classic “The Exorcist,” died at the age of 90.