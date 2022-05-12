Today in History for May 12, 2022

Scene at the place in the thickly wooded section near Mount Rose, New Jersey, where the body of the Lindbergh baby was found on May 12, 1932 by William Allen and Orville Williams showing the cars which brought newspapermen and spectators hurriedly to the scene. Baby Charles Lindbergh Jr. was kidnapped on March 1, 1932 from the crib in his parents' home near Hopewell, N.J. The body of the baby was found near the road shown in the picture. (AP Photo)