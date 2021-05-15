Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein listens as his charges are read by Chief Judge Raouf Abdel-Rahman during his trial in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, Monday, May 15, 2006 in Baghdad, Iraq. The chief judge formally charged Saddam Hussein on Monday with murder, torture of women and children and the illegal arrest of 399 people in a crackdown against Shiites in the 1980s, bringing the trial of the ousted Iraqi leader into a new phase.