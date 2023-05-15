One year ago: Police said the white 18-year-old who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket a day earlier had researched the local demographics while looking for places with a high concentration of Black residents, arriving there at least a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance. President Joe Biden urged unity to address the “hate that remains a stain on the soul of America” after a deadly mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the leading Democrat in the state’s high-profile Senate contest, suffered a stroke but his campaign said he was on his way to a full recovery. (Fetterman would defeat Dr. Mehmet Oz in November to win the Senate seat.)