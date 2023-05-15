In 1862: President Abraham Lincoln signed an act establishing the Department of Agriculture.
In 1928: The Walt Disney cartoon character Mickey Mouse made his debut in the silent animated short “Plane Crazy.”
In 1967: The U.S. Supreme Court, in its unanimous In re Gault decision, ruled that juveniles accused of crimes were entitled to the same due process afforded adults.
In 1970: Just after midnight, Phillip Lafayette Gibbs and James Earl Green, two Black students at Jackson State College in Mississippi, were killed as police opened fire during student protests.
In 1972: Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace was shot and left paralyzed while campaigning for president in Laurel, Maryland, by Arthur H. Bremer, who served 35 years for attempted murder.
In 1975: U.S. forces invaded the Cambodian island of Koh Tang and captured the American merchant ship Mayaguez, which had been seized by the Khmer Rouge. (All 39 crew members had already been released safely by Cambodia; some 40 U.S. servicemen were killed in connection with the operation.)
In 1988: The Soviet Union began the process of withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, more than eight years after Soviet forces entered the country.
In 2000: By a 5-4 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a key provision of the 1994 Violence Against Women Act, saying that rape victims could not sue their attackers in federal court.
In 2007: The Rev. Jerry Falwell, who built the Christian right into a political force, died in Lynchburg, Virginia, at age 73.
In 2009: General Motors told about 1,100 dealers their franchises would be terminated.
In 2015: A jury sentenced Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (joh-HAHR’ tsahr-NEYE’-ehv) to death for the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three and left more than 250 wounded.
In 2020: President Donald Trump formally unveiled a coronavirus vaccine program he called “Operation Warp Speed,” to speed development of COVID-19 vaccines and quickly distribute them around the country. Comedic actor Fred Willard, whose films included “Best In Show” and “Anchorman,” died at 86.
Ten years ago: Under mounting pressure, President Barack Obama released a trove of documents related to the Benghazi attack and forced out the top official at the Internal Revenue Service following revelations the agency had targeted conservative political groups. Richard Swanson, a man who planned to dribble a soccer ball from Seattle to Brazil to raise money for charity, was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Oregon.
Five years ago: Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano was suspended for 80 games for violating baseball’s drug agreement, becoming one of the most prominent players disciplined under the sport’s anti-doping rules. Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou was sentenced to four months in prison on charges of leaking classified information related to testimony allegedly disclosed to him illegally five years earlier when he was president and facing challenges from opponents in the legislature.