Today in History for May 19, 2022

David Bowie plays an acoustic guitar while being photographed at a press conference in Tokyo on May 19, 1990. (AP Photo)

In 1920: Ten people were killed in a gun battle between coal miners, who were led by a local police chief, and a group of private security guards hired to evict them for joining a union in Matewan, a small “company town” in West Virginia.

In 1967: The Soviet Union ratified a treaty with the United States and Britain, banning nuclear and other weapons from outer space as well as celestial bodies such as the moon. (The treaty entered into force in October 1967.)

In 1993: The Clinton White House set off a political storm by abruptly firing the entire staff of its travel office; five of the seven staffers were later reinstated and assigned to other duties.

In 2003: WorldCom Inc. agreed to pay investors $500 million to settle civil fraud charges.

